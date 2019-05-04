One stop shop for Bitcoin casinos
Welcome to CoinBuzz, the home of Bitcoin gambling and the only source you need for quality Bitcoin casinos. Cryptocurrencies have taken the digital world by storm in the last few years and there are now more choices and more variety than ever. But with so many new casinos to peruse, bonuses to explores, and games to play, how do you know where to devote your time and your money?
That’s where we come in. At CoinBuzz, you’ll find all the information you need on cryptocurrency gambling, helping you to make smarter and more profitable decisions.
A Welcome Bonus has been the tool of choice for online casinos seeking to get new players on board. Often provided in the form of a matched deposit bonus, these offers are designed to encourage you to make a big deposit and to spend a long time playing the casino’s games and familiarising yourself with its features.
A no deposit bonus is exactly what it sounds like. You can sign up to an online casino and get some bonus cash without depositing any money. The amounts offered by these bonuses vary and are typically tied to fiat currency sums as opposed to cryptocurrencies.
Free spins bonuses are some of the most common and the most varied in the online casino industry. A free spin bonus can be offered in addition to a welcome bonus or even in lieu of it. In such cases, the spins are typically worth very little but there are usually a lot of them.
You could be forgiven for thinking that every online casino had its own list of games; that it either created these games or licensed them individually. That’s certainly what many players seem to think when they point fingers at individual casinos following issues with specific games.
As it happens, online casinos are basically turnkey operations working closely with gaming aggregators. All the games you can play in an online casino have been provided by an aggregator, with that aggregator getting the games from leading development houses.
Take Microgaming as an example, as it’s the oldest online slot developer and one of the biggest. Microgaming is a massive iGaming developer. It works with numerous small development partners, all of which create games advertised underneath the Microgaming umbrella (including Just For The Win). These games are then provided to companies who offer them to casinos (along with many other developers), agreeing to provide them with the games they need when they need them.
The developers do all of the hard work in creating the games, the aggregators do the leg work in signing contracts to work with them, and this means the casinos can just cherry pick the titles they want. The biggest software providers offering this service in the industry are:
SoftGamings has been leading the way in Bitcoin iGaming since 2008. It provides a complete solution for casinos seeking to announce their presence on the world of online casino gambling. SoftGamings helps casinos by providing them with casino games integration, cryptocurrency payment options, hosting solutions, live casino games, sports betting markets, bonuses, and much more.
InBetGames offers over 600 games from a host of industry-leading developers. It is trusted by casinos like 1xBet, Bet Construct, Marathon Bet, Novibet, and more, and it offers two different casino solutions. Casinos can either adopt a turnkey setup, whereby everything is established for them and is prepared in just a few days or a white label one, whereby they are in control and can customise at will.
The SoftSwiss gaming platform spans an impressive 9,000+ titles, all of which operate under the SoftSwiss gaming license. The many developers they have under their wing include hugely popular and revolutionary brands like NetEnt and Betsoft. SoftSwiss also incorporates massive names like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, two brands that control the virtual and live gaming sections respectively.
EveryMatrix is a huge iGaming brand that offers complete solutions for gambling companies. Its engines including CasinoEngine for casino games; OddsMatrix for sports betting, and GamMatrix for management. There is also something known as MoneyMatrix and it’s through here that casinos can offer a plethora of payment services to their players.
Bitcoin transactions are instant if the payment is processed straight away. But this isn’t always the case.
As soon as you make a withdrawal, the payment will go into pending status, during which time the casino will run some checks. This period may last for an hour or two; it may last for several days. When it is over, the coins should be in your wallet in a matter of seconds.
Payouts differ from casino to casino, but generally, they are a lot more generous on Bitcoin casinos. These casinos typically focus on the high-roller market and this, combined with the limitless nature of Bitcoins, means low limits are rare.
The majority of casinos have limits, even those advertised as “Unlimited”. You just have to look hard to find them. Check with our Bitcoin casino reviews to see these limits for yourself. You can also find this information in the casino’s terms and conditions.
In the early days of cryptocurrency gambling, most Bitcoin casinos used this currency and no others. They catered solely to digital currency players and rejected all other methods. The iGaming industry was split in two, with one side recognising the future of this currency and the other ignoring it entirely.
These days, the divide has narrowed and many Bitcoin casinos accept other methods. We’ve also seen an influx of traditional payment method casinos embracing cryptocurrencies.
It depends on the casino. For the most part, the answer is in the affirmative. A casino needs to be regulated by an official authority for it to operate legally and to acquire games and payment methods from major iGaming aggregates.
However, the ease-of-use and accessibility provided by Bitcoins allow many casinos to skirt these rules. They may use questionable proprietary games and avoid regulation, with the sole goal of scamming you. Fortunately, these sites are incredibly rare, and it’s very easy to determine the legitimacy of a Bitcoin casino.
Just look for the regulatory badge, make sure it carries an SSL, and look for major gaming providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and Betsoft.
Most casinos prevent you from withdrawing with a different method from the one you used to deposit.
They don’t do this just to make life difficult for you. It’s a basic anti-fraud and anti-money laundering feature. Simply put, it would be easy for someone to use a stolen credit card to make a large deposit and then instantly withdraw it all onto an untraceable payment method. By keeping withdrawals the same as deposits, casinos can prevent this.
There are often some exceptions but for the most part, you should be prepared to withdraw with the same method you used to deposit.
Casinos should not charge you as they won’t incur any fees from using Bitcoin. However, some of them charge you for repeat withdrawals.
For instance, many casinos will allow you to withdraw once for free in a specific period (usually 24 or 48 hours). If you make additional withdrawals in that time, you will be charged a fee, often levied as a percentage of your withdrawal.
Bitcoins have gotten a lot of negative attention in recent years, as you would expect for something that goes against the grain and gets under the government’s skin. It has also been used for illegitimate purposes, but only because it’s quick, easy, and anonymous.
The same thing happened with Western Union many years ago and it very nearly happened with PayPal as well, only PayPal was strong enough to bounce back. Just because a payment method is used for illegal purposes doesn’t make it illegal, otherwise, cash would be the most illegal method of all.
For many players, yes, but there are too many variables at play here and it all comes down to what you want from a payment method and what sort of casino player you are.
If you prioritise speed and anonymity, you’ll struggle to find anything better. If you want something a little more centralised and connected to your bank account, you’ll be better off with a debit card or web wallet.
Unlike PayPal, you can’t contact the provider if your Bitcoin transaction fails, but you don’t need to and there is always someone who can help.
If you’re struggling to purchase the coins, contact the exchange you’re buying them from. If you’re struggling with the withdrawal, contact the casino. Providing you’re using the right information, you shouldn’t have an issue with the deposit. Everything is self-explanatory, quick, and easy.
Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency. It is also the biggest and the one that online casinos use the most, but it’s far from the only digital currency available in the online gambling industry.
Players can also use currencies like Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, and many more. These work in much the same way and can be purchased from exchanges, but they all have different values and are based on slightly different infrastructures.
Bitcoins can be used on sports betting sites, online casinos, online retailers, and auction sites. You can also use them as an investment tool. There is a finite number of these coins in existence and many experts believe that one day Bitcoins will be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.
There is no guarantee that will happen, of course, and that’s the problem with all investments. But if you want a payment option that can be used to purchase many different services and products and can be converted into a host of other currencies, Bitcoins are ideal.