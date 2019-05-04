Bitcoin Casinos Software

You could be forgiven for thinking that every online casino had its own list of games; that it either created these games or licensed them individually. That’s certainly what many players seem to think when they point fingers at individual casinos following issues with specific games.

As it happens, online casinos are basically turnkey operations working closely with gaming aggregators. All the games you can play in an online casino have been provided by an aggregator, with that aggregator getting the games from leading development houses.

Take Microgaming as an example, as it’s the oldest online slot developer and one of the biggest. Microgaming is a massive iGaming developer. It works with numerous small development partners, all of which create games advertised underneath the Microgaming umbrella (including Just For The Win). These games are then provided to companies who offer them to casinos (along with many other developers), agreeing to provide them with the games they need when they need them.

The developers do all of the hard work in creating the games, the aggregators do the leg work in signing contracts to work with them, and this means the casinos can just cherry pick the titles they want. The biggest software providers offering this service in the industry are:

Soft Gamings

SoftGamings has been leading the way in Bitcoin iGaming since 2008. It provides a complete solution for casinos seeking to announce their presence on the world of online casino gambling. SoftGamings helps casinos by providing them with casino games integration, cryptocurrency payment options, hosting solutions, live casino games, sports betting markets, bonuses, and much more.

More on softgamings

In Bet Games

InBetGames offers over 600 games from a host of industry-leading developers. It is trusted by casinos like 1xBet, Bet Construct, Marathon Bet, Novibet, and more, and it offers two different casino solutions. Casinos can either adopt a turnkey setup, whereby everything is established for them and is prepared in just a few days or a white label one, whereby they are in control and can customise at will.

More on InBetGames

SoftSwiss

The SoftSwiss gaming platform spans an impressive 9,000+ titles, all of which operate under the SoftSwiss gaming license. The many developers they have under their wing include hugely popular and revolutionary brands like NetEnt and Betsoft. SoftSwiss also incorporates massive names like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, two brands that control the virtual and live gaming sections respectively.

More on SoftSwiss

EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix is a huge iGaming brand that offers complete solutions for gambling companies. Its engines including CasinoEngine for casino games; OddsMatrix for sports betting, and GamMatrix for management. There is also something known as MoneyMatrix and it’s through here that casinos can offer a plethora of payment services to their players.

More on EveryMatrix